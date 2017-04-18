Raiders release may boost Marshawn Lynch pursuit

Marshawn Terrell Lynch, former American football running back, holds his trophy as he is enshrined in the Las Vegas Bowl Hall of Fame at the 25th Las Vegas Bowl Luncheon for the Houston Cougars and San Diego State Aztecs, at the Hard Rock hotel-casino, Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

The Raiders can use all the cash they can manage during an offseason in which they are courting Marshawn Lynch and are expected to sign key veterans, namely quarterback Derek Carr and guard Gabe Jackson, to contract extensions.

They just cleared some.

Defensive tackle Dan Williams was notified Tuesday of his release, the team announced. He was due a $4.35 million salary in 2017 and an extra $150,000 in workout bonuses. In the immediate future, this could free up the front office to be more aggressive in its pursuit of Lynch.

Oakland has been engaged in contract discussions with the retired running back for weeks.

Thus far, the two sides have yet to reach terms. A trade for his rights would still need to be brokered with the Seahawks before he can join the roster officially.

Williams signed a four-year, $25 million contract in 2014. It guaranteed him $15.2 million the past two seasons.

