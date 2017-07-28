Raiders release RT Austin Howard, create $4.9M in cash savings

The Raiders parted with veteran Austin Howard to create $4.9 million in cash savings. (Twitter/@AustinHoward68)

NAPA, Calif. — There was ample speculation in recent months as to whether the Raiders would release Austin Howard.

On the cusp of training camp, they have.

The team notified the right tackle of his release, a source confirmed Friday morning. Howard broke his own news on social media with a lengthy message that expressed gratitude to a number of people, including the Raiders. The club saved $4.9 million in cash from his release and about $3.5 million in cap space, although it did not need the latter.

This move was fairly expected.

Throughout the offseason, the Raiders appeared determined to go younger and cheaper at right tackle. They signed Marshall Newhouse, 28, to a two-year, $3.5 million contract in March. They drafted two offensive tackles, David Sharpe in the fourth round and Jylan Ware in the seventh, in late April.

The team also has Vadal Alexander, a 2016 seventh-round pick. The versatile guard saw time at right tackle in the spring after Newhouse missed weeks to an unspecified injury.

“I came to Oakland my first year with a start of 0-10,” Howard wrote on Instagram as part of a 327-word farewell post. “Through hard work and dedication we built a team that had more success (than) it had in years, and thus we turned this group of players into a play-off bound and elite team. Starting on this Offensive line for the majority of that time is something that I’ll never forget.”

Howard, 30, signed with the Eagles in 2010 as an undrafted rookie from Northern Iowa.

After a stint with the Ravens, he spent 2011 to 2013 with the Jets. The Raiders signed him as an unrestricted free agent in 2014 via a five-year, $30 million contract. His number of starts decreased each season due to injury, from 16 in 2014 to 13 in 2015 and finally 10 last season because of a shoulder injury that required surgery and forced him to miss this spring.

The injury is what prompted the delayed timing of the transaction; it appears the decision itself was made months ago.

The team also notified long-time running back Taiwan Jones of his release Thursday. He and Howard were both well-regarded veterans in the locker room. They are expected to officially become free agents Friday at 1 p.m. PT.

Howard is expected to catch on elsewhere soon.

“One thing I can say is that no matter the situation, no matter if it was battling through injury, or political scrutiny that this business demands, I left it all out (there) for my teammates and always had and will always have their back,” Howard wrote. “I will always be proud of that. Thank you to Mr. (Mark) Davis and the Raiders organization/coaches that allowed me this opportunity.”

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.