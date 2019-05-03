Raiders release veteran TE Lee Smith, sign 5 draft picks

Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — A football adage is that game film doesn’t lie.

It also doesn’t tell the full story.

The Raiders released tight end Lee Smith on Thursday. No block, route or touchdown can embody his four-year tenure, given the broad scope of his contributions. Smith was a respected locker-room leader who often played through the whistle, a throwback player for a team entering a new age.

Raiders players voted Smith, 30, their player union representative.

Last season, when a local report called into question how teammates regard quarterback Derek Carr, it was Smith who invited reporters to his locker and launched a 652-word diatribe into why the report was “laughable,” “annoying” and “the biggest joke I’ve ever seen.” Other words were not printable.

Following Thursday’s news of his release, Carr’s father Rodger Carr thanked Smith on Twitter for having his son’s back “on and off the field.” One of Carr’s brothers did the same.

“Thanks Lee,” Darren Carr wrote. “A true brother.”

On the field, Smith largely worked as a blocker and special teamer. But he managed to catch a touchdown in three consecutive games last season between Weeks 13 and 15. On Nov. 25, he benefited from a well-designed fourth-and-1 call from coach Jon Gruden. The tendency breaker led to a career-long 30-yard reception for Smith.

He was due a $2 million salary for 2019, and the Raiders had a logjam at tight end.

Darren Waller, rookie Foster Moreau, Derek Carrier, Paul Butler and Luke Willson now remain at the position.

Notable

— Moreau, a fourth-round pick, was one of the Raiders’ five draft picks who signed Thursday. Defensive end Maxx Crosby (fourth rounder), cornerback Isaiah Johnson (fourth), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (fifth) and defensive end Quinton Bell (seventh) were the others.

—The Raiders will begin a three-day rookie minicamp Friday. Their draft picks are expected to be active in such drills as 11-on-11. The coaching staff is more interested in evaluating the competition between signed undrafted rookies and players who are participating on a tryout basis.

— Running back Doug Martin officially re-signed on Thursday. His return is designed to help mitigate the loss of running back Isaiah Crowell, who suffered a season-ending Achilles’ injury this week.

