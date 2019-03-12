Raiders reportedly set to add Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner

Los Angeles Rams free safety Lamarcus Joyner intercept a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the final minute an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rams won 54-51. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

OAKLAND, Calif. — It won’t be until the draft when the Raiders begin adding foundational pieces to their defensive line, a pass rusher expected to be selected at No. 4 overall and signed to a four-year contract.

On Monday, they started in the secondary.

According to multiple reports, safety Lamarcus Joyner has agreed to a four-year deal with the team. Additional contract details were not known. Although he has the versatility and experience to play nickel corner, the 5-foot-8-inch Joyner is expected to start in the base defense opposite Karl Joseph.

Joyner, 28, spent his first five NFL seasons with the Rams.

He started 15 games in 2018 in his second season at safety, totaling 78 tackles and an interception. He initially played nickel corner upon his 2014 selection in the second round out of Florida State.

Joyner cannot sign his contract until the league year begins Wednesday at 1 p.m.

