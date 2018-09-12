Raiders reverse course, cut Keon Hatcher for Martavis Bryant

Jon Gruden was not fully transparent with reporters after the Raiders cut Martavis Bryant. He couldn’t be.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Austin Calitro, right, during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Ten days ago, Jon Gruden did not declare the Raiders’ decision to waive wide receiver Martavis Bryant largely stemmed from their belief he’d soon begin serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

He couldn’t.

Formally, the league had yet to conclude its institution of punishment in Bryant’s case. It still hasn’t. Because of the sanctity surrounding the player-discipline process, Gruden was prohibited from conveying publicly the team’s rationale, even if that rationale was widely known to the public.

Through little fault of Gruden, the reason he cited for Bryant’s departure did not hold up with time.

The Raiders have waived wide receiver Keon Hatcher, his agent announced Wednesday morning on Twitter. This move was made to create roster space for receiver Martavis Bryant, whom the team cut Sept. 1 as part of its roster reduction from 90 to 53 players.

Bryant agreed Tuesday to a one-year contract, a source said.

On Sept. 2, Gruden was forced into an awkward position.

He met reporters at a news conference and was asked to discuss a move he was obligated not to fully explain. The NFL’s substance abuse policy includes confidentiality provisions which state any “player, club or club employee” who violates them is “subject to a fine of up to $500,000 by the (league) commissioner.’

“We expected more from him,” Gruden said of Bryant on Sept. 2. “He did not make the team because Keon Hatcher came on. Some other players outperformed him. I think we covered that during training camp. He missed extended amounts of time.

“You saw Hatcher the other night (in the preseason finale versus the Seattle Seahawks). He’s done it on our practice field. He did it in a game. He can play multiple positions, and he can play on special teams. We tried to keep the five or six best receivers, and that’s what we did.”

Hatcher, whose 24th birthday was Tuesday, appeared on 16 snaps on special teams during Monday’s 33-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He showcased his offensive abilities in the Aug. 30 preseason finale with eight catches, 123 yards and three touchdowns.

But the Raiders possessed a dire need for a deep threat. Bryant, whose suspension is believed to remain pending, is eligible for competition until a league punishment is finalized.

Perhaps, the process between Bryant and the NFL is taking longer to develop than the Raiders first anticipated when they cut Bryant. The league only provides its clubs with so much information during this suspension process, which includes a player appeal. This could explain the reversal with Bryant and Hatcher.

Not that Gruden or the Raiders can fully comment on it anyway.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.