Raiders roll dice on developmental DT Eddie Vanderdoes

UCLA defensive lineman Eddie Vanderdoes runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Eddie Vanderdoes has done it before.

He was a blue-chip prospect coming out of high school in Auburn, California. He was dominant at times to start his UCLA career. His fast track then was derailed, a torn anterior cruciate ligament sidelining him for nearly all of 2015. He struggled with his weight and had a letdown final season with the Bruins.

The Raiders need Vanderdoes to regain his form.

They selected the defensive tackle in the third round Friday with the No. 88 overall pick. His best production is found deep in his college football film archive, and there is no guarantee he can recreate it in the NFL. But in need of interior line help, the Raiders took a chance, hoping to maximize his skills through work in the weight room and on the practice field.

Vanderdoes showed good size at the NFL Scouting Combine, being measured at 6 feet 3 inches tall and 305 pounds with 33 1/8-inch arms and 10 5/8-inch hands.

His selection concluded the draft’s second day for the Raiders.

All three of Oakland’s picks have been defensive players, first cornerback Gareon Conley and second safety Obi Melifonwu. It has four selections Saturday to conclude the draft. One comes in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds. Two come in the seventh.

The Raiders have yet to make a trade.

Michael Gehlken can be reached at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.