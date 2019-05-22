Raiders rookie RB Josh Jacobs sits out first practice

Josh Jacobs donned a No. 28 white jersey, black shorts and white shoes when stretching Tuesday with teammates before the start of practice, but he did not participate in the Raiders’ first OTA.

Alabama running back Josh Jacobs poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Oakland Raiders selected Jacobs in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs donned a No. 28 white jersey, black shorts and white shoes when stretching Tuesday with teammates before the start of practice.

His practice never began.

The chance to see the team’s second of three first-round picks participate in organized team activities (OTAs) will wait. The exact reason for the former Alabama running back’s departure is unclear, but it appeared to be planned. Doug Martin handled most of the starter reps.

“We have a lot of guys that are on different programs right now,” coach Jon Gruden said. “We’re not playing for a while. Jacobs will be back, if not late this week, early next week. He’s taking part in the walkthroughs. We’re fast tracking him to be ready.”

Linebackers Vontaze Burfict and Brandon Marshall did not participate in individual drills Tuesday.

Along with defensive tackle Mo Hurst, they worked out with trainers on a side field.

Cornerback Daryl Worley is coming off shoulder surgery to repair a labrum tear. He mostly watched until late in practice before entering during a team period opposite Gareon Conley.

As expected, Lamarcus Joyner served as the primary nickel cornerback.

“There’s another guy, Worley, that’s going to be on his own routine until training camp,” Gruden said. “He had a shoulder surgery, and we’re going to be smart with him in regard to the team stuff. But he’s in great shape. He’s in a good place. We’ve added some young corners. We’ve added Lamarcus Joyner. We’ve added some people at the safety position. That’s an area that we expect to be much improved.”

Notable

— The Raiders announced several hirings Tuesday to their personnel department. Those included naming Jim Abrams (last with the Dallas Cowboys) director of college scouting; Dwayne Joseph (Philadelphia Eagles) director of pro personnel; DuJuan Daniels (New England Patriots) assistant director of player personnel; and Walter Juliff (Cowboys) senior advisor to the general manager.

— The club also announced it promoted Tom Delaney to senior vice president-director of football administration, David Christoff to director of football analytics, Teddy Atlas to assistant director of college scouting and Trey Scott to assistant director of player personnel.

