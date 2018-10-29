Raiders S Karl Joseph awaits fate as trade deadline nears

Raiders safety Karl Joseph saw his most work of the season Sunday and made five tackles during a 42-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He now waits to learn if he’ll remain with the club.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron, left, catches a touchdown against Oakland Raiders safety Karl Joseph (42) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) is tackled by Oakland Raiders safety Karl Joseph (42) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) greets offensive tackle T.J. Clemmings (74) as he is helped off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Karl Joseph has relied on prayer.

This offseason, the Raiders safety failed to earn a starting role. He played seven or fewer defensive snaps each game before a Week 3 hamstring injury sidelined him three weeks. It then was reported the Raiders are shopping the 2016 first-round draft choice.

Joseph will learn his fate soon.

The trade deadline is Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t,” Joseph said of paying attention to reports. “But I’ve just got to control what I can control and let God handle the rest. …I definitely want to be here, but I’ve got to control what I can control. That’s not my decision to make.”

Joseph saw his most work of the season Sunday during a 42-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He now waits to learn if he’ll remain with the club.

On Sept. 1, the Raiders traded defensive end Khalil Mack, their 2014 first-round pick. Last Monday, they traded wide receiver Amari Cooper, their 2015 first-round choice. Joseph would fall in line as all three happen to share the same agent, Joel Segal.

“It’s hard to ignore it, but I can’t worry about that man,” said Joseph, who had five tackles. “If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen. Stressing about it is not going to help.… I’m big on my (Christian) faith. I believe that whatever happens is going to happen for a reason. If my opportunity is not going to be here, it’s going to be where God wants me to be.”

Notable

— Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, 45, became the NFL’s all-time leading scorer Sunday with his 2,547th career point. It came on a 25-yard field goal during the second quarter. Kicker Morten Anderson previously owned the record with 2,544 points.

Congratulations to Adam Vinatieri as he just became the NFL's All-Time leading scorer! (Via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/sZLbZABEzd — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) October 28, 2018

— Right tackle T.J. Clemmings suffered what appeared to be a significant knee injury on an extra point. Gruden confirmed the team is “concerned” about the ailment. Clemmings is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday.

— Defensive Fadol Brown correctly anticipated a jet sweep in the first quarter, smothering Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal for a 4-yard loss. An unnecessary roughness on the tackle negated the stop, resulting in a first down.

— The Raiders failed to force a takeaway Sunday and allowed a third-down conversion on nine of 13 attempts. In result, the offense essentially had possession three times in the first half. “It’s been that way pretty much all season,” coach Jon Gruden said. “Three possessions in the second half against the Chargers. We had three possessions in the second half against the Seahawks. … It just goes to show you we have a long way to go, like I’ve been saying.”

— The Raiders (1-6) now are on a short week, due to face the San Francisco 49ers (1-7) on “Thursday Night Football.” The teams have a combined .133 winning percentage, the lowest in NFL history of any prime-time game played on Nov. 1 or later, according to Pro Football Reference.

— Gruden gave Johnny Townsend a vote of confidence after Sunday’s game. Townsend, a rookie fifth-round pick, had a 25-yard punt in the fourth quarter. “I’m still waiting for Johnny Townsend the kid we drafted to really put it all together,” Gruden said. “I’m not going to give up on Townsend, and I’m not going to give up, period. I just hope the Raiders fans out there understand we’re doing everything we can. I know it gets ugly at times, but in a lot of ways, I’m excited about the future.”

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.