Raiders’ schedule to feature Khalil Mack reunion in London

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) celebrates with fans after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Chicago. The Bears won 25-20. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is tackled by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Newly acquired Chicago Bears player Khalil Mack speaks with the media during a news conference Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill. (Tim Boyle/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

LAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders have a date with Khalil Mack.

On Oct. 6, they’ll meet their former All-Pro defensive end at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the NFL announced Wednesday. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. PT. This marks the Raiders’ first chance to face Mack since trading him to the Chicago Bears last September.

The compensation was a cluster of draft picks, including the No. 27 overall selection next Thursday.

Oakland and Chicago will be the first NFL teams to play at Tottenham Football Club’s new stadium. The Raiders were scheduled to play there last October against the Seattle Seahawks, but the game was moved to Wembley Stadium following construction delays on the site.

This is the franchise’s third trip to London.

It seeks its first win, having lost 38-14 to the Miami Dolphins in 2014 and 27-3 to the Seahawks in 2018. The Raiders also played internationally in Mexico City with a 27-20 win in 2016 over the Houston Texans and a 33-8 loss in 2017 to the New England Patriots.

Another international game in 2019 could be scheduled. The Raiders have explored hosting their third exhibition, against the Green Bay Packers, somewhere in Canada. No agreement has been formalized, but the team already has announced the August matchup will be played at a neutral site away from the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The rest of the Raiders’ regular-season schedule will be announced Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Despite the Week 5 matchup being in London, the Bears count as home opponents. The other seven home opponents are the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals. On the road, the Raiders will face the Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Texans, Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets.

The Raiders are expected to have a Week 6 bye.

