Raiders, Seahawks to meet in London this October

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL game at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) heads for the end zone to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL game at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders officially will play in London next season.

For the third straight year and fourth time in five seasons, a “home” game on the franchise’s regular-season calendar will be located internationally. The past two years were in Mexico City. In Week 6 of 2018, the Raiders will face the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 14 at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It marks the Raiders’ first trip to London since meeting the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium in 2014.

The NFL made the announcement on Thursday morning in an online video stream. Other dates and times for the regular-season schedule will be unveiled in April. The Raiders know, however, who and where they’ll play this year.

Oakland will host the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The team will travel to face the Chiefs, Broncos, Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

Little can soften the loss of an Oakland-based game.

Helping to mitigate it, minimal travel will be required for the matchup with the Niners at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Raiders also recently have seen a home-type atmosphere on the road versus the Chargers. About 80 percent of fans composed the crowd in the club’s past two trips to Southern California.

