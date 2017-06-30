Raiders secure guard Gabe Jackson for 5 years, $56M

The Raiders locked up guard Gabe Jackson with a five-year, $56 million contract extension, meaning both he and quarterback Derek Carr are secured through the team’s relocation to Las Vegas in 2020 and into the 2022 season.

Reggie McKenzie sure knows how to spend a vacation period.

First, Derek Carr. Now, Gabe Jackson.

The Raiders general manager locked up his second core player in seven days, reaching a five-year extension Thursday with his touted right guard. Jackson’s deal matches Carr’s in length, meaning both the lineman and quarterback are under contract through the Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas in 2020 and into the 2022 season.

Jackson’s deal is worth $56 million, according to a source, and at $11.2 million per year would make him the NFL’s third-highest paid guard. NFL Network first reported the contract extension.

The Raiders now have bankrolled two of those top paid guards; Kelechi Osemele earns $11.7 million per year under his five-year, $58.5 million deal. Kevin Zeitler of the Cleveland Browns tops the list at $12 million per season, according to OverTheCap.com.

This generally is the slowest period of an NFL offseason.

There are no team practices. There are no team meetings. Players are off until training camp; the Raiders will hold their first full-squad summer practice on July 29 in Napa, California.

Clearly, McKenzie and his staff have been busy.

Jackson was a third-round draft pick in 2014. Carr was a second-round choice. Both were entering the final season of their rookie deals.

Khalil Mack is the next mega extension on the Raiders’ to-do list. The 2014 first-round pick can play 2018 on the team option of his rookie deal, so his lucrative deal is at least another offseason away.

In other words, McKenzie’s vacation can now begin.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.