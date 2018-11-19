Raiders set to re-sign Packers WR Keon Hatcher

On Aug. 30, Keon Hatcher dazzled in the Raiders’ exhibition finale. His chance to provide a proper encore has come.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) breaks free from Seattle Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman (28) and defensive back Delano Hill, left, to score a touchdown after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) celebrates with wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) after Hatcher scored a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football preseason game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

El receptor abierto de Oakland Raiders, Keon Hatcher (14), corre para un touchdown contra los Seahawks de Seattle después de atrapar el balón durante la primera mitad de un partido de pretemporada de fútbol de la NFL, el jueves 30 de agosto de 2018 en Seattle. (AP Photo / Elaine Thompson)

ALAMEDA, Calif. —

The Raiders are re-signing wide receiver Keon Hatcher off the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad, a source said Monday.

The source was not authorized speak on the record about the signing.

Hatcher helps fill a need at an injury-battered position. The latest chapter came Sunday when Brandon LaFell suffered a third-quarter Achilles’ injury that is expected to end his season. LaFell likely will be placed on injured reserve this week.

Hatcher, 24, spent last year on the Raiders’ practice squad as an undrafted rookie from Arkansas. This year, he was on their roster bubble following training camp but dominated in the preseason finale, catching eight of nine passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns versus the Seattle Seahawks.

The performance secured his spot in favor of Martavis Bryant, for one week anyway.

Hatcher played 16 snaps — all on special teams — in a Sept. 10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. A day later, his birthday celebration was interrupted with news of his impending cut. He cleared waivers, briefly joined the Detroit Lions’ practice squad and, since Oct. 9, has worked in Wisconsin.

Today, more opportunity exists on offense than when Hatcher last was here. The club traded Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys last month. Neither Jordy Nelson nor Bryant appeared in Sunday’s 23-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals; both suffered knee injuries a week earlier.

Nelson has a contusion. He made the trip to Glendale and is considered closer to a return than Bryant, who is dealing with ligament damage.

Marcell Ateman, a rookie seventh-round pick, and Saeed Blacknall, an undrafted rookie, made their NFL debuts Sunday. Ateman started at the “X” receiver spot for Nelson and caught four of five passes for 50 yards. He received a game ball following a 32-yard reception on the game-winning drive and is expected to maintain a substantial role during the final six games.

With LaFell sidelined, Hatcher could have a similar shot.

It’d be a long time coming. Call it a belated birthday gift.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.