Raiders set to sign Cardinals OL Denver Kirkland

Oakland Raiders offensive guard Denver Kirkland (79) blocks Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders are managing their roster without a general manager.

An urgent need for reinforcements to the interior offensive line emerged following Sunday’s 24-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. To navigate the situation, an attempt to sign one player off an NFC team’s practice squad was unsuccessful, but an attempt to sign one off another’s was more fruitful, sources said Tuesday.

Guard-tackle Denver Kirkland will be signed this week off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, a person familiar with the situation said. The Raiders, under general manager Reggie McKenzie who was dismissed Sunday, first signed Kirkland in 2016 as an undrafted rookie.

That year, Kirkland played 30 offensive snaps across six games. He hasn’t seen regular-season action since.

The team explored re-signing offensive lineman Ian Silberman off the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad. Although a right tackle for the Raiders in training camp, he is valued for his versatility, able to play guard or center as needed. Silberman ultimately chose to stay in Carolina for the long-term opportunity it afforded his development, a source said.

Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano injured his groin Sunday on the Raiders’ game-winning drive. He finished the series but is expected to miss the remainder of the season. He started at left guard in place of Pro Bowler Kelechi Osemele (toe), whose status for this Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals is unclear.

Right guard Gabe Jackson also suffered elbow and ankle injuries in the game. He underwent an MRI on his elbow Tuesday.

Feliciano is center Rodney Hudson’s primary backup, so the Raiders must find a solution there.

Chaz Green, signed on Nov. 27, is the Raiders’ only healthy lineman whom they list as a true guard. He played four special teams snaps Sunday in his first regular-season action since 2017. Backup lineman Justin Murray is considered more of a tackle, although he appeared at left guard on Oct. 14 against the Seattle Seahawks in his NFL debut.

On Dec. 3, the Raiders claimed guard/tackle Denzelle Good off waivers from Indianapolis Colts.

Silberman was waived in a corresponding move.

