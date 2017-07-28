Raiders set to sign first-round pick Gareon Conley

NAPA, Calif. — The Raiders’ first-round pick has at last agreed to terms.
Gareon Conley is expected to sign with the team Friday evening in Napa, a source said, ending a rookie negotiation that was among the longest in the NFL this year. The cornerback joins the club in time for Saturday’s first full-squad practice of training camp. He was absent Monday when rookies first reported.
The four-year deal for Conley is worth $10.5 million and features a fifth-year club option.
Only San Francisco 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas, the third overall pick, and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis, the fifth, went unsigned longer.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
