Raiders ship WR Amari Cooper to Cowboys for 1st-round pick

The Raiders have traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys, acquiring a first-round selection in next April’s draft for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) lays on the field unconscious after getting hit by Seattle Seahawks strong safety Bradley McDougald (30), not pictured, during the first half of an NFL game at Wembley Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders have traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys, acquiring a first-round selection in next April’s draft for the two-time Pro Bowler.

The Raiders already own the Chicago Bears’ first-round choice after trading defensive end Khalil Mack last month. This move gives them three draft picks in April.

Cooper was on the practice field Monday at 11 a.m.

ESPN first reported the trade while practice was still ongoing around noon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.