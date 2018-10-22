Raiders/NFL

Raiders ship WR Amari Cooper to Cowboys for 1st-round pick

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2018 - 12:33 pm
 

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders have traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys, acquiring a first-round selection in next April’s draft for the two-time Pro Bowler.

The Raiders already own the Chicago Bears’ first-round choice after trading defensive end Khalil Mack last month. This move gives them three draft picks in April.

Cooper was on the practice field Monday at 11 a.m.

ESPN first reported the trade while practice was still ongoing around noon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

