Raiders shuffle up O-line, secondary

NAPA, Calif. — The Raiders mixed up their secondary Friday because they could.

They continued to mix up their offensive line because they have no choice.

All training camp, the team has been shorthanded on its O-line with the ongoing holdout of left tackle Donald Penn. That has led to more reps for other tackles, an effect that was exacerbated Friday when right tackle David Sharpe was one of three drafted rookies to miss practice.

Sharpe, a fourth-round pick, suffered an apparent ankle injury Thursday when a teammate fell into his left leg. He was evaluated and treated before finishing practice.

His Friday absence elevated seventh-round pick Jylan Ware, an athletic but raw lineman, to more second-team reps at right tackle. Ware very easily could be a third-team fixture at this stage in his development. But between the Raiders releasing right tackle Austin Howard, Penn’s holdout, Marshall Newhouse flipping from starting right to left tackle and Sharpe being lost for an unspecified period of time — all since July 27 — opportunities have found him.

Ware also worked at second-team left tackle Friday. Vadal Alexander and Chauncey Briggs saw time at the second-team tackle spots, too.

At cornerback, first-round pick Gareon Conley has yet to debut this camp because of shin splits. At safety, second-round pick Obi Melifonwu missed practice for undisclosed reasons. Both situations are notable, but neither swayed the Raiders’ decision to try something new Friday.

Sean Smith was bumped from the first- to second-team defense. T.J. Carrie worked at starting cornerback in his place opposite David Amerson.

Gareon Borders saw first-team reps at nickel corner.

No Amari

The Raiders have held three practices since Tuesday.

Amari Cooper participated in one of them.

Wearing a white sleeve over his left leg, the wide receiver was a spectator again Thursday. He stretched with teammates but was not in pads. The team is not required to disclose injury information until the first week of the regular season in early September.

Still has it

Fifty-six yards? No problem.

Sebastian Janikowski converted the long field goal Friday in practice. That is an impressive feat for any 39-year-old kicker, particularly when kicked between the skinnier-than-regulation goal posts the Raiders use in practice.

Janikowski has made 55 career field goals of at least 50 yards, most in NFL history.

Notable

The Raiders waived rookie defensive lineman Chris Casher on Friday. Their signings of IK Enemkpali and Rufus Johnson also became official. Both are listed as linebackers/defensive ends on the roster.

According to the NFL, the team will travel an estimated 30,899 miles round-trip for its regular-season road games. That ranks second-most in the NFL behind the Rams (32,600). The figure does not perfectly depict the Raiders’ travel, though. They will stay on the East Coast between Weeks 8 and 9 when facing the Bills and Dolphins consecutively. The team also must travel to Mexico City for a Nov. 19 “home” game against the Patriots.

