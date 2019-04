Raiders sign AAF receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El

Salt Lake Stallions wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (15) jukes past San Diego Fleet Safety Damarius Travis (27) for a first down during a Salt Lake Stallions at San Diego Fleet AAF football game, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have signed former Alliance of American Football league receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El.

Pierson-El had 36 catches for 414 yards and one touchdown in eight games with Salt Lake of the AAF before signing with the Raiders on Monday. He previously spent time with the Washington Redskins and in the CFL.

Pierson-El had 100 catches for 1,309 yards and 11 TDs in 43 games in college at Nebraska.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.