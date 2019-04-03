Raiders sign Colts WR Ryan Grant

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ryan Grant warms up before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

OAKLAND, Calif. — For the Raiders and Ryan Grant, it was better late than never.

Grant signed a one-year contract worth up to $2.5 million, a person familiar with the incentive-laden deal said Wednesday. The wide receiver visited the team last offseason before signing with the Indianapolis Colts. Time passed, but the Raiders’ interest didn’t.

He becomes their fourth recent addition at the position. Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson are the others.

Grant, 28, caught 35 passes for 334 yards and one touchdown in his lone season with Indianapolis. He initially agreed to join the Baltimore Ravens last March, but a four-year, $29 million pact dissolved following a failed physical.

The 2014 fifth-round pick spent his first four NFL seasons with the Washington Redskins, recording 84 receptions for 985 yards and six scores in that span. Jay Gruden, Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s younger brother, was Grant’s head coach during the entirety of his Washington tenure.

