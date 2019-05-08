Raiders sign ex-Jets WR Jalin Marshall to 1-year deal

Jalin Marshall, 23, offers return ability and can work at outside receiver or in the slot. He caught 14 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns with the New York Jets in 2016.

Orlando Apollos receiver Jalin Marshall (17) scores a touchdown in front of Arizona Hotshots defensive back Dexter McDougle (28) on a 17-yard pass reception during the second half of an AAF football game Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Orlando Apollos receiver Jalin Marshall (17) throws a pass to quarterback Garrett Gilbert for a touchdown during the first half of an AAF football game against the Atlanta Legends Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

New York Jets wide receiver Jalin Marshall (89) gestures after running with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Orlando Apollos wide receiver Donteea Dye Jr. (11) celebrates scoring a touchdown with Orlando Apollos wide receiver Jalin Marshall, right, during the second half of an AAF football game, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Kim Raff)

Orlando Apollos receiver Jalin Marshall (17) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown on a 17-yard pass reception during the second half of an AAF football game against the Arizona Hotshots Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders added their third player from last weekend’s rookie minicamp, signing ex-New York Jets wide receiver Jalin Marshall to a one-year contract.

Marshall, 23, offers return ability and can work at outside receiver or in the slot. He caught 14 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns with New York in 2016.

The former Ohio State standout last was with the Orlando Apollos in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.

More than 30 free agents participated at the Raiders’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis Friday through Sunday. Marshall, defensive tackle Ronald Ollie and punter AJ Cole signed this week.

