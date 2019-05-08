84°F
Raiders sign ex-Jets WR Jalin Marshall to 1-year deal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2019 - 5:16 pm
 

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders added their third player from last weekend’s rookie minicamp, signing ex-New York Jets wide receiver Jalin Marshall to a one-year contract.

Marshall, 23, offers return ability and can work at outside receiver or in the slot. He caught 14 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns with New York in 2016.

The former Ohio State standout last was with the Orlando Apollos in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.

More than 30 free agents participated at the Raiders’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis Friday through Sunday. Marshall, defensive tackle Ronald Ollie and punter AJ Cole signed this week.

