Raiders sign ex-Steelers QB Landry Jones; TE Cook goes to Saints

PHOENIX — The Raiders added a former star Oklahoma quarterback this offseason.

No. Not that one.

Landry Jones was signed Tuesday to a one-year contract. He joins a crowded group of veterans with an opportunity to compete for at least one backup position behind starter Derek Carr. Some have speculated the Raiders could vie for ex-Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray in the draft, but that is not expected to materialize.

Jones, Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman sit behind Carr on the depth chart.

On April 15, all are anticipated to report to Alameda, California, for the start of the Raiders’ voluntary workout program. They’ll be on equal footing to learn and execute the offense.

“There’s so many drills that we have, so many opportunities for ourselves to see who’s the best,” Gruden said. “That’s going to be a big part of the next few months. Who can learn it? Who can handle it? Who can execute it? Who can communicate it? Who can bring out the best in the other 10 guys?”

Jones, who turns 30 next week, was a 2013 fourth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He started five of 18 career games during five seasons in Pittsburgh, completing 108 of 169 passes (64.o percent) for 1,310 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He did not appear in a regular-season game last year. Pittsburgh released him following the preseason, and he had a brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cook to sign with Saints

The expected departure of Jared Cook arrived Tuesday when the Raiders Pro Bowl tight end agreed to a free-agent contract with the New Orleans Saints. Cook was coming off his best season as a pro, catching 68 passes for 896 yards and six touchdowns for Oakland and earning his first selection to the Pro Bowl.

