Raiders sign free-agent tight end Luke Willson

Detroit Lions tight end Luke Willson catches a pass during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Allen Park, Mich., Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Oakland Raiders signed unrestricted free-agent tight end Luke Willson, the club announced Friday.

Willson has played in 86 games with 45 starts, recording 102 receptions for 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns during his six-year career. In nine postseason games, he has 13 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown.

Last season, the 6-foot-5-inch, 254-pound tight end appeared in 14 games with eight starts for the Detroit Lions, posting 13 receptions for 87 yards.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.