Raiders sign free agents Jordan Richards, Alex Barrett

Atlanta Falcons' Jordan Richards (29) and Bruce Carter (55) defend against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Cyrus Jones (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders have signed two free agents — safety Jordan Richards and defensive end Alex Barrett.

The Raiders announced the moves Friday, a day after releasing wide receiver Seth Roberts.

Richards made a career-high 12 starts and played 15 games last season for the Atlanta Falcons after spending 2015 to 2017 with the New England Patriots before being traded. He had 39 tackles, 27 solo, and three passes defensed.

Barrett appeared in two games for Detroit in 2017 and spent 2017 and most of last season on the Lions’ practice squad. He then played with the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football.

In eight games with the Fleet, he had 15 tackles and two sacks.