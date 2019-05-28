Raiders sign guard Richie Incognito to 1-year deal

Richie Incognito, a veteran guard who has dealt with mental health issues and could be subject to NFL discipline, practiced with the Raiders on Tuesday after signing a one-year contract.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders signed Richie Incognito, a veteran guard who has dealt with mental health issues and could be subject to NFL discipline, to a one-year contract Tuesday.

Incognito, a 35-year-old who was out of the league in 2018, participated in Tuesday’s practice at the team facility during the second week of organized team activities.

He has appeared in the Pro Bowl four times, including his three most recent NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills from 2015 to 2017. In 2012, he won the Miami Dolphins’ Media Good Guy award for how he conducted himself with local reporters.

Still, Incognito brings a checkered past into Oakland.

“I think whenever he’s been focused on activities solely on the field, he’s been fine,” Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said before practice. “We’ve done a one-year, ‘prove it’ deal with him and that means prove it both on and off the field. There’s expectations he’s got to meet in both areas. We think he’s going to be a good football player and allow himself to compete for the left guard job. Just as importantly, he’s got to prove it off the field.

“It’s a one-year, minimum ‘prove it’ deal. We feel he’s (incentivized) properly to stay straight.”

Incognito was suspended on multiple occasions in college at Nebraska for behavioral issues. The Dolphins suspended him in 2013 for conduct detrimental to the team as part of a bullying scandal related to then-teammate Johnathan Martin. Last May, he reportedly was placed under “involuntary mental evaluation” following an incident at a fitness center in Boca Raton, Florida.

In August, following his father’s death, Incognito was arrested at a funeral parlor in Scottsdale, Arizona, after reportedly threatening at least one employee while referencing guns in his truck. Police later found multiple guns inside it.

Mayock acknowledged Incognito could face discipline from the league for the off-field incidents.

“At the end of the day, you can’t have all boy scouts,” Mayock said. “What you have to do is you have to do your homework on each individual case and we’ve done our homework. We’ve talked to an awful lot of people. We’ve brought Richie in and we’ve talked to him. We told him what we’d expect both on and off the field and we expect him to adhere to that.”

A source close to Incognito characterized him presently as in a good place mentally. Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson, who coached Incognito in 2006 and 2007 with the St. Louis Rams, is scheduled to speak with reporters Tuesday afternoon following practice. Incognito visited the club early this month.

“We’ve got a plan,” Mayock said. “He’s going to stay to that plan. We talked about the infrastructure he would need. We had a one-on-one meeting with the door closed where I asked him specifically what he would need to not only be a good football player, but to be a really good human being. We went through a lot more of that than we did the football. We’re going to meet after practice again and go through all that. Tomorrow, he’s going to meet with our clinician and we’re going to do our best to help him off the field.”

The Raiders have carried a need at starting left guard since trading Kelechi Osemele to the New York Jets in March. Incognito arguably becomes the favorite to start there, although Denzelle Good is in the mix and it’s unclear whether Incognito will be suspended to start the 2019 season.

Left tackle Kolton Miller, center Rodney Hudson, right guard Gabe Jackson and right tackle Trent Brown are entrenched at their respective positions on the starting offensive line.

