Raiders sign LB Brandon Marshall of Las Vegas to 1-year deal

Las Vegas native Brandon Marshall joined his future hometown team Thursday.

Marshall, whose No. 13 prep jersey is retired at Cimarron-Memorial High, was one of two players the Raiders signed to one-year contracts. Running back Isaiah Crowell was the other, and a third move is expected later Thursday.

The Raiders aren’t scheduled to relocate to Southern Nevada until 2020, so Marshall will need to earn a second contract for a proper homecoming.

His deal is worth up to $4.1 million.

Marshall, who played at UNR, has made 63 starts in his seven-year NFL career, all of which occurred the past five seasons with the Denver Broncos.

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him during the 2012 fifth round. He wears No. 54.

Crowell rushed for 685 yards and averaged 4.8 yards per carry with the New York Jets last season. He spent the first four years of his career with the Cleveland Browns.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.