Raiders/NFL

Raiders sign missing from Las Vegas stadium site

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2017 - 2:41 pm
 

Maybe someone isn’t so thrilled the Raiders are coming?

Clark County commissioner Steve Sisolak posted a message on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that the “The Raiders Are Coming” sign at the stadium site near Russell Road and Dean Martin Drive.


Media outlets around the valley picked up the story, and KTNV included a 19-second piece on Sunday’s newscast.

It is unclear where the sign went. The Raiders are expected to move into the new stadium and play in Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

Contact Justin Emerson at jemerson@reviewjournal.com or (702) 387-2944. Follow @J15Emerson on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
