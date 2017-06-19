Raiders sign missing from Las Vegas stadium site

Maybe someone isn’t so thrilled the Raiders are coming?

Clark County commissioner Steve Sisolak posted a message on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that the “The Raiders Are Coming” sign at the stadium site near Russell Road and Dean Martin Drive.

Media outlets around the valley picked up the story, and KTNV included a 19-second piece on Sunday’s newscast.

It is unclear where the sign went. The Raiders are expected to move into the new stadium and play in Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

