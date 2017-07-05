Raiders sign third-round draft pick Eddie Vanderdoes

The Raiders’ unsigned draft picks are down to Gareon Conley and Obi Melifonwu.

Raiders third-round draft pick Eddie Vanderdoes takes questions from the media during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 5, 2017, at Oakland Raiders Headquarters, in Alameda, Calif. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

OAKLAND, Calif. — Six down. Two to go.

The Raiders continued Wednesday to whittle away at signing their April draft class. Eddie Vanderdoes, a former UCLA defensive tackle and third-round pick, became the latest to sign a four-year deal, leaving the team’s first two choices as the only ones yet to be formally under contract.

This has been a gradual process.

With cornerback Gareon Conley and safety Obi Melifonwu unsigned, the Raiders are the only NFL club with multiple rookie contracts still to complete. Even so, there appears little concern. Stalled negotiations seldom result in missed instructional time. Conley and Melifonwu were full participants in the spring, and both are expected to be signed by July 24, the Raiders’ rookie report date for training camp in Napa, California.

Vanderdoes attended rookie minicamp May 4-6.

He otherwise missed the entire spring workout program because UCLA’s academic schedule operates on the quarter system. Still, he was able to monitor the club’s practices via film footage and maintain communication with the coaching staff. Recently, he moved to the Bay Area where he plans to train during the weeks leading up to camp.

