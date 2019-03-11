Raiders strike $66M deal for Patriots tackle Trent Brown

The Raiders logo hangs over a fence surrounding the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, April 16, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

OAKLAND, Calif. — That was fast. Perhaps, even, too fast.

Ten minutes into the period that permits the Raiders to negotiate contracts with other clubs’ impending unrestricted free agents, ESPN reported the team had an agreement in place to make New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown the highest-paid offensive lineman in league history. The four-year contract is worth up to $66 million, including $36.75 million guaranteed

No signing can be made official until free agency begins Wednesday at 1 p.m.

NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus represents Brown. He also represents Antonio Brown. The Raiders and Rosenhaus negotiated a three-year, $50.125 million contract this weekend in a sign-and-trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown became the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

Trent Brown’s addition makes veteran Donald Penn all but certain to be released. The team would save $7.725 million in cash and cap space with that move, which is expected this week.

Left tackle Kolton Miller, a 2018 first-round pick, is expected to switch to right tackle in 2019.

