Raiders stumble again in 42-28 loss to Colts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2018 - 4:09 pm
 

OAKLAND, Calif. — Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth, but anything less than perfect Sunday wouldn’t do. The defense allowed five consecutive scoring drives, the final two of which were touchdowns on short fields, in a 42-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

A 25-yard punt from rookie Johnny Townsend provided the first short field in the fourth quarter at the Colts’ 43-yard line. A lost fumble from running back Doug Martin on the Raiders’ 27-yard line set up the other.

The Raiders fell to 1-6. The Colts improved to 3-5.

