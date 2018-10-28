Raiders stumble again in 42-28 loss to Colts

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth, but anything less than perfect Sunday wouldn’t do, as the Indianapolis Colts scored on five consecutive drives in a 42-28 victory Sunday.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) dives for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack, left, runs for a touchdown against Oakland Raiders defensive back Marcus Gilchrist during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, foreground left, scrambles away from Indianapolis Colts defenders during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) runs toward the end zone in front of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (50) to score during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) celebrates after scoring against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) kicks a field goal against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Vinatieri surpassed Morten Andersen's NFL record for points with this kick. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) rolls out against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle T.J. Clemmings (74) is helped off the field during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) passes against the Oakland Raiders during an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) is tackled by Oakland Raiders defensive back Marcus Gilchrist (31) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes behind the blocking of offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Brandon LaFell (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Fans at Oakland Alameda County Coliseum watch from a general view during the first half of an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth, but anything less than perfect Sunday wouldn’t do. The defense allowed five consecutive scoring drives, the final two of which were touchdowns on short fields, in a 42-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

A 25-yard punt from rookie Johnny Townsend provided the first short field in the fourth quarter at the Colts’ 43-yard line. A lost fumble from running back Doug Martin on the Raiders’ 27-yard line set up the other.

The Raiders fell to 1-6. The Colts improved to 3-5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.