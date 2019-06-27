90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders/NFL

Raiders surprise 2 military veterans with service dogs

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2019 - 6:23 pm
 
Updated June 26, 2019 - 6:55 pm

Two military veterans who served this nation overseas will be receiving service dogs, with an assist from the Raiders.

Kenneth Brooks, who served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, and Dwayne Rucker, a veteran of Desert Storm with the U.S. Marines, were told Wednesday that the Raiders Foundation will provide the funds to Kline Veterans Fund to help get their service dogs.

The presentation was made at the Las Vegas stadium construction site. A pair of example service dogs — Shadow and Bandit Bear — also were on hand, er, paw.

Brandon Doll, director of strategic and business development for the Raiders, presided over the ceremony.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, right, talks with Jared Goff before the NFL Super Bowl ...
Raiders, Rams to hold joint practices in August
By / RJ

The “Hard Knocks” television crew gained more material Monday, as the Raiders finalized their plan to host the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams for a pair of joint practices this summer.