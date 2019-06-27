Raiders surprise 2 military veterans with service dogs

The Raiders, along with Kline Veterans Fund, donated service dogs to two military veterans, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Raiders stadium construction site in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two military veterans who served this nation overseas will be receiving service dogs, with an assist from the Raiders.

Kenneth Brooks, who served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, and Dwayne Rucker, a veteran of Desert Storm with the U.S. Marines, were told Wednesday that the Raiders Foundation will provide the funds to Kline Veterans Fund to help get their service dogs.

The presentation was made at the Las Vegas stadium construction site. A pair of example service dogs — Shadow and Bandit Bear — also were on hand, er, paw.

Brandon Doll, director of strategic and business development for the Raiders, presided over the ceremony.