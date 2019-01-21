Raiders/NFL

Raiders TE Jared Cook to make first Pro Bowl appearance

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2019 - 1:46 pm
 

MOBILE, Ala. — Raiders tight end Jared Cook will appear in his first Pro Bowl this weekend, replacing Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in Orlando, Florida.

Cook, a 10-year NFL veteran, set career highs with 68 catches, 896 yards and six touchdowns in 2018.

Had he been selected to the original Pro Bowl roster in late December, Cook would have activated a $250,000 bonus in his contract. He is not eligible for the bonus now, but he nonetheless will represent the Raiders organization in Sunday’s game as an alternate.

Cook could make $67,000 as a member of the winning team. Losing players receive $34,000.

This could be Cook’s final game in a Raiders helmet.

His contract is scheduled to expire on March 13. He will turn 32 in April.

