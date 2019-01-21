Raiders TE Jared Cook to make first Pro Bowl appearance

Raiders tight end Jared Cook will appear in his first Pro Bowl this weekend, replacing Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in Orlando, Florida.

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) gestures after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen (49) intercepts a pass intended for Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Sorensen ran the ball into the end zone fort a touchdown. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) touchdown during a NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Oakland Raiders Sunday October 28. 2018 at the Oakland County Coliseum Oakland Ca. The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Oakland Raiders 42 - 28. in game 8. (AP Photo/Bill Nichols)

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) scorers a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) pulls in a touchdown catch as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tre Boston (33) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

MOBILE, Ala. — Raiders tight end Jared Cook will appear in his first Pro Bowl this weekend, replacing Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in Orlando, Florida.

Cook, a 10-year NFL veteran, set career highs with 68 catches, 896 yards and six touchdowns in 2018.

Had he been selected to the original Pro Bowl roster in late December, Cook would have activated a $250,000 bonus in his contract. He is not eligible for the bonus now, but he nonetheless will represent the Raiders organization in Sunday’s game as an alternate.

Cook could make $67,000 as a member of the winning team. Losing players receive $34,000.

This could be Cook’s final game in a Raiders helmet.

His contract is scheduled to expire on March 13. He will turn 32 in April.

