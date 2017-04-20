Raiders to end 2017 regular season at LA Chargers

A general view of the StubHub Center prior to an NFL football news conference to introduce Anthony Lynn as the Los Angeles Chargers new head coach in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Kelvin Kuo/AP)

A general overall upper deck or upper level stadium view of Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee with the tarp on the field before a week 17 NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. The Raiders will open the season at Nashville on Sept. 10. (Matt Patterson via AP)

The last time the Chargers hosted the Raiders in December, more than 50,000 visitor fans packed a stadium in silver and black, their vocal presence so palpable the “home” offense spent nearly all afternoon in the silent count.

That is guaranteed not to happen this year.

The Chargers’ new stadium seats up to 30,000.

The Raiders’ schedule will be announced in its full form Thursday at 5 p.m. But pieces of it have begun to leak. A source said that the team will end its 2017 with a New Year’s Eve game at the StubHub Center in Carson, creating some intrigue as to whether that atmosphere will resemble one in San Diego on Dec. 18.

Oakland claimed a playoff berth that day, as the Chargers spiraled toward a 5-11 finish. The latter hopes and expects to be in better standing this December. If that’s case, most Chargers fans likely won’t sell their tickets to Raiders fans this time. If not the case, the Raiders may win back the home game they lost when they’ll face the Patriots in Mexico City on Nov. 19

According to ESPN, the Raiders will open their season in Nashville against the Titans.

They also will play on Christmas Day with a Monday road game against the Eagles, per the Crossing Broad, a Philadelphia-based blog.

