Raiders to sign guard Richie Incognito to 1-year deal

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders are signing Richie Incognito, a veteran guard who has dealt with mental health issues and could be subject to NFL discipline, to a one-year contract, a source said Tuesday morning.

Incognito, 35, was out of the league in 2018.

He has appeared in the Pro Bowl on four occasions, including his three most recent NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills from 2015 to 2017. In 2012, he won the Miami Dolphins’ Media Good Guy award for how he conducted himself with local beat reporters.

Still, Incognito brings a checkered past into Oakland.

He was suspended on multiple occasions in college at Nebraska for behavioral issues. The Dolphins suspended him in 2013 for conduct detrimental to the team as part of a bullying scandal related to then-teammate Johnathan Martin. Last May, he reportedly was placed under “involuntary mental evaluation” following an incident at a fitness center in Boca Raton, Florida.

In August, following his father’s death, Incognito was arrested at a funeral parlor in Scottsdale, Arizona, after reportedly threatening at least one employee while referencing guns in his truck. Police later found multiple guns inside it.

A source close to Incognito characterized him presently as in a good place mentally. Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson, who coached Incognito in 2006 and 2007 with the St. Louis Rams, is scheduled to speak with reporters Tuesday afternoon following practice. Incognito visited the club early this month.

The Raiders have carried a need at starting left guard since trading Kelechi Osemele to the New York Jets in March. Incognito arguably becomes the favorite to start there, although Denzelle Good is in the mix and it’s unclear whether Incognito will be suspended to start the 2019 season.

Left tackle Kolton Miller, center Rodney Hudson, right guard Gabe Jackson and right tackle Trent Brown are entrenched at their respective positions on the starting offensive line.

