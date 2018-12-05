Raiders to sign running back C.J. Anderson

The Raiders will sign running back C.J. Anderson to a one-year contract, a source said Tuesday. His arrival follows Sunday’s 40-33 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in which the backfield lost three fumbles.

Carolina Panthers running back C.J. Anderson (20) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Carolina Panthers' C.J. Anderson (20) runs for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders will sign running back C.J. Anderson to a one-year contract, a source said Tuesday.

Anderson’s arrival follows Sunday’s 40-33 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in which the backfield lost three fumbles after conceding one in 316 offensive touches during the first 11 games.

The corresponding move was not immediately known.

Anderson also visited the Chiefs, who ultimately signed running back Charcandrick West. Anderson, a Richmond, California, native who attended college at California in Berkeley, returns home to the Bay Area instead.

The 27-year-old spent 2013 to 2017 with the Denver Broncos, appearing in one Pro Bowl and winning a Super Bowl. He spent nine games with the Carolina Panthers before his November release, logging 24 carries for 104 yards and a 24-yard receiving touchdown.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.