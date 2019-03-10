Raiders trade for star receiver Antonio Brown

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) plays in an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

In this photo from Dec. 30, 2018, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, left, talks to former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch as he stands on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

FILE - This is a June 18, 2018, file photo showing Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team. Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has ended his lengthy standoff with the team by meeting with president Art Rooney II, though any shot at reconciliation between the two sides appears to be out of the question. Brown, who has asked to be traded, posted a picture on various social media accounts on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, that showed him arm in arm with Rooney at the Palm Beach International Airport. (AP Photo/File)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders knew about the contract. They knew about the controversy. They took on both Saturday night, finalizing a trade for wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The team will part with a 2019 third- and fifth-round pick in the deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network reported. Pro Football Talk first reported his three-year, $50.125 million deal.

Brown previously was due to make $38.925 million in that span.

No trade can be finalized until Wednesday’s start of the 2019 league year.

In some sense, Brown was first to announce the news. On Instagram, he posted an image of him photoshopped in a Raiders No. 84 jersey. He published a second image of him and quarterback Derek Carr at the Pro Bowl.

“Love at first sight,” Brown wrote in the caption.

Said Carr on Twitter: “Brother let’s get to work.”

The Raiders debated internally whether Brown — someone who skipped practices and a Week 17 game to end the 2018 season before publicly comments that he didn’t need football while demanding a trade — was worth taking on.

But the team was serious about upgrading at wide receiver. In a weak free-agency class, it had concerns that its top target in free agency, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams, would be signable at a practice it considered amenable.

And so Brown, who became the first NFL player to post 100 receptions in six consecutive seasons, grew in attraction.

That his market shrunk to the extent the Raiders did not need to part with their three first-round picks and No. 35 overall choice in the second round only enhanced that.

Here we are.

Blonde mustache, bravado and all, Brown is bound for Oakland and Las Vegas.

