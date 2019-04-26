Raiders trade twice, draft ex-Clemson CB Trayvon Mullen

Clemson's Trayvon Mullen celebrates after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. Clemson beat Alabama, 44-16. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

In this March 4, 2019, file photo, Clemson defensive back Trayvon Mullen runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders traded back twice Friday and selected their second ex-Clemson Tiger this draft, choosing cornerback Trayvon Mullen in the second round.

Mullen reunites with college teammate Clelin Ferrell, the No. 4 overall selection.

Oakland first swapped second-round picks with the Jacksonville Jaguars, moving three spots from No. 35 to 38. They also sent a fifth- and seventh-round pick in the package to acquire Jacksonville’s fourth-round choice at No. 109 overall. This gives the Raiders two fourth-round picks; their other is at 106 overall.

In the second deal, the Raiders moved from No. 38 to 40. In exchange, they added the Buffalo Bills’ fifth-round choice at No. 158 overall.

The 2018 Clemson Tigers won the national championship over Alabama. Raiders general manager Mike Mayock attended the title game in Santa Clara, California. Three of the team’s first four draft picks participated in the game; former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs at No. 24 overall was the other.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.