Raiders trade twice, draft ex-Clemson CB Trayvon Mullen — VIDEO

Clemson's Trayvon Mullen celebrates after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. Clemson beat Alabama, 44-16. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

In this March 4, 2019, file photo, Clemson defensive back Trayvon Mullen runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — One of Mike Mayock’s first items of business as Raiders general manager this January was to scout the national championship game in Santa Clara, California. There, donning a black sweatshirt and black backpack, he watched Clemson upset Alabama in a 44-16 win.

Clearly, he liked what he saw.

The Raiders opened their Friday by trading down twice in the second round. Ultimately, for the third time in two days, the team selected a participant from the title game, drafting former Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen at No. 40 overall. He reunites with ex-Tigers teammate Clelin Ferrell, a defensive end taken at No.4 overall.

Mullen spoke highly of Ferrell and his leadership ability.

He also called safety Johnathan Abram, a safety from Mississippi State whom the Raiders drafted Thursday at No. 27 overall, one of his best friends. This offseason, the two trained together for the combine at Michael Johnson Performance in McKinney, Texas.

The Raiders were busy before the Mullen pick.

Oakland first swapped second-round picks with the Jacksonville Jaguars, moving three spots from No. 35 to 38. They also sent a fifth- and seventh-round pick in the package to acquire Jacksonville’s fourth-round choice at No. 109 overall.

In the second deal, the Raiders moved from No. 38 to 40. In exchange, they added the Buffalo Bills’ fifth-round choice at No. 158 overall.

Mayock said the team entered Friday with two players on its board who it would’ve been comfortable drafting at No. 24 and 27 overall Thursday. Mullen was one. Both were available at No. 35, so they traded back to 38. Both were available at 38, so they moved back again.

“It was the fun there with the lead-up to Trayvon, being able to move back twice and pick up a couple extra picks,” Mayock said. “I was hoping we would have the opportunity to do that, and there were five, six, seven different offers out there. The goal coming into today was not to lose Trayvon and try to pick up some picks, and that’s what happened. …

“We’re excited to get Trayvon, another Clemson player. He had a great national championship game. He’s a long corner, 6-1, almost 6-2, about 190 pounds, ran in the 4.4s (in the 40-yard dash). We love his length. He fits Paul Guenther’s defense to a ‘T’ — a long, press corner who runs, and we’re really excited about this kid’s upside, and we’re happy to (add) extra picks.”

From the Jan. 7 game, the Raiders also drafted former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs at No. 24 overall Thursday.

Mullen was named Defensive MVP with Mayock in attendance when recording six tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and an interception. He returned the pick 46 yards.

Notable

■ After coach Jon Gruden called Mullen and told him he’d been drafted, he passed the phone to Ferrell. “Hey, boy. You ready?” Ferrell asked. “You ready? Hey, be ready to work, baby. We got something special to do.”

■ The Raiders own four picks on Saturday. Two are in the early fourth round (No. 106 and 109), one is in the fifth (158), and the other is in the seventh (248). Mayock said there are a “couple guys that I’m surprised are still (undrafted), and that’s a good thing.”

