Raiders use open-door policy for teammates on Thanksgiving

No player would eat alone.

Following practice Thursday afternoon, certain veteran players encouraged teammates to join their families for the holiday. Tight end Derek Carrier and quarterback Derek Carr were among those who hosted a large group of Raiders players and families at their houses.

Carrier’s family was happy to accommodate, he said.

It would be a full house.

“(Tight end) Lee (Smith), his wife and their four kids,” Carrier said. “(Tight end) Paul (Butler), (wide receiver) Saeed (Blacknall), (fullback Ryan) Jurachek. And I invited a bunch of other people, just kind of throwing it out there and making sure that everyone knows they have a place to go.

“Building off the concept of team that we have here in the locker room, it’s important to also build the concept of family and unity outside of the four walls of this building and that football field.”

NT Ellis back

The Baltimore Ravens rushed 53 times for 267 yards and two touchdowns last Sunday in their win over the Cincinnati Bengals. By comparison, they totaled 136 yards and an interception on 22 dropbacks, including three sacks.

In other words, nose tackle Justin Ellis could help.

Ellis practiced Thursday for the first time since a Week 1 foot injury landed him on injured reserve. He is eligible to return as early as Sunday’s game in Baltimore.

His presence at practice was a long time coming.

“I was smiling inside,” he said afterward. “I have been working hard to knock the rust off, but it was awesome to be out there with the guys again. It was a great feeling.”

“He looks good,” defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said. “It’ll be great to get him back. We haven’t had him back since the first

ballgame. It’s a big part of what we’re doing here. … Hopefully, he’ll be up and running on Sunday.”

Notable

— Wide receiver Martavis Bryant (knee) and cornerback Leon Hall (back) were the only Raiders players not to practice Thursday. Cornerback Nick Nelson stands to be busy at the nickel spot Sunday. His team role includes gunner on special-teams coverage, but wide receiver Johnny Holton can overtake him there. Holton was promoted Wednesday from the practice squad.

— Cornerback Gareon Conley (groin) was one of nine players deemed a limited participant in practice. The other eight were wide receiver Jordy Nelson (knee), running back Doug Martin (ankle), left tackle Kolton Miller (knee), left guard Kelechi Osemele (knee), center Rodney Hudson (ankle), safety Karl Joseph (ribs), defensive end Frostee Rucker (neck) and cornerback Daryl Worley (shoulder).

