Raiders visit local hospitals — PHOTOS

Harmony Lund, 4, with Raiders alumnus Roy Hart Jr. and Raiderettes Helina, left, and Sierra at University Medical Center Children's Hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The Raiders contributed $5,000 in support of their UMC's Child Life Department, and donated three cars that young patients will use to drive to their surgeries. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Harmony Lund, 4, climbs into a Raiders-themed toy car at University Medical Center Children's Hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, during a visit from Raiders alumni and Raiderettes. The Raiders contributed $5,000 in support of their UMC's Child Life Department, and donated three cars that young patients will use to drive to their surgeries. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Harmony Lund, 4, climbs into a Raiders-themed toy car at University Medical Center Children's Hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, during a visit from Raiders alumni and Raiderettes. The Raiders contributed $5,000 in support of their UMC's Child Life Department, and donated three cars that young patients will use to drive to their surgeries. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Justice Truitt, 8, and Harmony Lund, 4, with Child Life Specialist Shannon Case at University Medical Center Children's Hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, during a visit from Raiders alumni and Raiderettes. The Raiders contributed $5,000 in support of their UMC's Child Life Department, and donated three cars that young patients will use to drive to their surgeries. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Justice Truitt, 8, poses with Raiders alumnus Chris McLemore and Raiderettes Helina, left, and Sierra at University Medical Center Children's Hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The Raiders contributed $5,000 in support of their UMC's Child Life Department, and donated three cars that young patients will use to drive to their surgeries. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Harmony Lund, 4, drives down the hall with Raiders alumnus Roy Hart Jr. at University Medical Center Children's Hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Looking on are Faith Williams, right, and Ebere Arum with Raiders Community Relations. The Raiders contributed $5,000 in support of their UMC's Child Life Department, and donated three cars that young patients will use to drive to their surgeries. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Harmony Lund, 4, drives down the hall with Raiders alumnus Roy Hart Jr. at University Medical Center Children's Hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The Raiders contributed $5,000 in support of their UMC's Child Life Department, and donated three cars that young patients will use to drive to their surgeries. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Justice Truitt, 8, with Raiders alumnus Chris McLemore, left, and Harmony Lund, 4, with Raiders alumnus Roy Hart Jr., drive cars at University Medical Center Children's Hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Looking on are, from left, Ebere Arum and Faith Williams with Raiders Community Relations, Raiderettes Helina and Sierra. The Raiders contributed $5,000 in support of their UMC's Child Life Department, and donated three cars that young patients will use to drive to their surgeries. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Harmony Lund, 4, drives down the hall with Raiders alumnus Roy Hart Jr. at University Medical Center Children's Hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The Raiders contributed $5,000 in support of their UMC's Child Life Department, and donated three cars that young patients will use to drive to their surgeries. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Harmony Lund, 4, drives down the hall with Raiders alumnus Roy Hart Jr. at University Medical Center Children's Hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The Raiders contributed $5,000 in support of their UMC's Child Life Department, and donated three cars that young patients will use to drive to their surgeries. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Harmony Lund, 4, with Raiders alumnus Roy Hart Jr., right, and Justice Truitt, 8, with Raiders alumnus Chris McLemore drive cars at University Medical Center Children's Hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The Raiders contributed $5,000 in support of their UMC's Child Life Department, and donated three cars that young patients will use to drive to their surgeries. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Harmony Lund, 4, with Raiders alumnus Roy Hart Jr., right, and Justice Truitt, 8, with Raiders alumnus Chris McLemore drive cars at University Medical Center Children's Hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The Raiders contributed $5,000 in support of their UMC's Child Life Department, and donated three cars that young patients will use to drive to their surgeries. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Craig Schwarz, 13, drives down the hall at University Medical Center Children's Hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Looking on, from left, are Raiderette Sierra, Faith Williams with Raiders Community Relations, Raiders alumnus Roy Hart Jr., and Raiderette Helina. The Raiders contributed $5,000 in support of their UMC's Child Life Department, and donated three cars that young patients will use to drive to their surgeries. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Justice Truitt, 8, waits to get autographs from Raiders alumni Chris McLemore and Roy Hart Jr. at University Medical Center Children's Hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The Raiders contributed $5,000 in support of their UMC's Child Life Department, and donated three cars that young patients will use to drive to their surgeries. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Craig Schwarz, 13, gets an autograph from Chris McLemore at University Medical Center Children's Hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The Raiders contributed $5,000 in support of their UMC's Child Life Department, and donated three cars that young patients will use to drive to their surgeries. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders alumnus Roy Hart Jr. visits Andrew Velasco, 12, and his father Cisco at University Medical Center Children's Hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Two hospitals had NFL visitors Tuesday.

UMC Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas and UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland both hosted the Raiders. Club representatives interacted with patients and their families, presenting remote-controlled toy cars and presenting a $5,000 check to the hospitals.

Nine Raiders players spent a portion of their off-day Tuesday at the Oakland site.

They were defensive tackle Mo Hurst. Jr., guard Gabe Jackson, linebacker Tahir Whitehead, linebacker Kyle Wilber, fullback Keith Smith, linebacker Marquel Lee, defensive end Shilique Calhoun, nose tackle Justin Ellis, long snapper Andrew DePaola.

In Las Vegas, Raiders alumni and Raiderettes visited the children’s hospital at UMC. The Raiders contributed $5,000 in support of the hospital’s Child Life Department and donated three cars that young patients will use to drive to their surgeries.