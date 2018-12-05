Raiders waive DE Fadol Brown, sign DE Damontre Moore

Two early starts Sunday cost Fadol Brown his roster spot. The Raiders waived the defensive end Tuesday after two offside penalties during a 40-33 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (32) is tackled by Oakland Raiders defensive end Fadol Brown (95) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders defensive end Fadol Brown (95) reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

The Raiders waived the defensive end Tuesday after two offside penalties during a 40-33 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Both were on third down. The first was declined. The second converted a third-and-5, extending a drive that culminated in a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Defensive end Damontre Moore was signed in a corresponding move.

Brown, 25, joined the Raiders in 2017 as an undrafted rookie from Mississippi. He spent last season on the practice squad but earned a 53-man roster spot this preseason. His role ebbed and flowed over the course of the season; Sunday marked his first time in uniform since Nov. 1.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden made his disappointment clear during a Monday news conference.

“We can’t do that,” Gruden said. “We can’t have penalties. You can’t fumble the ball, and you can’t do those things and win in this league. I appreciate his effort. I’ve always appreciated his effort. He loves to play, he loves to compete, but he’s had some penalties. I think he had two (Sunday).

“You have to watch the ball. You can’t see or hear too much. You have to watch the ball. That hurt us.”

Another team can claim Brown off waivers at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Theoretically, Brown is eligible to rejoin the Raiders this week on their practice squad, but he bid farewell to the organization Wednesday in an Instagram post.

“I just want to wish the Raiders the best moving forward,” Brown wrote. “So many fun moments with my teammates. I’m so excited for what’s next to come.”

Moore, 26, was a 2013 third-round pick for the New York Giants.

Off-the-field issues, including various altercations with teammates, have resulted in a checkered pro career. His various stops include a 2016 offseason stint with the Raiders. They signed him in May and waived him in early August during training camp. He last was with the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 for three games, overlapping with Raiders special teams coordinator Rich Bissaccia.

He played at least 10 special-teams snaps in all three games.

Moore worked for numerous teams this season, including the Raiders on Oct. 2. His roster addition was a move they’ve considered for a while.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.