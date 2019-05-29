Raiders waive FB Ryan Yurachek, add roster room

The Raiders waived Ryan Yurachek, one of three fullbacks on their 90-man roster, with an injury designation Wednesday, clearing space for a potential roster addition to come.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden calls to his team as he stands next to running back Ryan Yurachek (44) before an NFL football preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders waived Ryan Yurachek, one of three fullbacks on their 90-man roster, with an injury designation Wednesday, clearing space for a potential roster addition to come.

Yurachek, 22, practiced Tuesday during organized team activities, but he is not fully recovered from arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this offseason, a source said. He is expected to clear waivers on Thursday afternoon, at which point he’ll default to injured reserve.

He’s expected to be released in June upon the passing of a physical.

Yurachek joined the Raiders last year as an undrafted rookie from Marshall. He spent the 2018 season on the practice squad. Keith Smith and Alec Ingold, an undrafted rookie from Wisconsin, remain at the position.

