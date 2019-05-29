83°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Raiders/NFL

Raiders waive FB Ryan Yurachek, add roster room

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2019 - 4:06 pm
 

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders waived Ryan Yurachek, one of three fullbacks on their 90-man roster, with an injury designation Wednesday, clearing space for a potential roster addition to come.

Yurachek, 22, practiced Tuesday during organized team activities, but he is not fully recovered from arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this offseason, a source said. He is expected to clear waivers on Thursday afternoon, at which point he’ll default to injured reserve.

He’s expected to be released in June upon the passing of a physical.

Yurachek joined the Raiders last year as an undrafted rookie from Marshall. He spent the 2018 season on the practice squad. Keith Smith and Alec Ingold, an undrafted rookie from Wisconsin, remain at the position.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Feb. 3, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Ndamukong Suh chases the action during NFL ...
Ndamukong Suh agrees to terms with Tampa Bay
The Associated Press

Ndamukong Suh, who helped the Rams make the Super Bowl last season, has agreed to terms with the Buccaneers as a replacement for Gerald McCoy.