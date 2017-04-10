Raiders won’t play any preseason games in Las Vegas this season

Two boys throw a football outside the Oakland Coliseum before the start of a rally to keep the Oakland Raiders from moving Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (Eric Risberg/AP)

Glendale, Arizona, is the closest the Raiders will get to Las Vegas during the upcoming preseason, the NFL announced Monday.

The league said the Raiders will open the preseason against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium during week one, scheduled between Aug. 10-14.

It will mark the first game of any type since the league approved the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas last month. They are scheduled to move to Southern Nevada by at least 2020.

The Raiders also will play two games at Oakland Coliseum: Aug. 17-21 against the Los Angeles Rams and Aug. 31-Sept. 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

They will play their other preseason road game Aug. 24-27 at the Dallas Cowboys.

Dates and times for these games will be announced later this spring.