Raiders WR Crabtree, OG Jackson ejected in brawl with Broncos

Bad blood between the Raiders’ Michael Crabtree and Denver Broncos’ Aqib Talib erupted early in Sunday’s game and led to the ejection of both players. The Raiders’ Gabe Jackson was also ejected for contact with an official.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree, center, fights with Denver Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko, left, and cornerback Aqib Talib during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Crabtree and Talib were ejected. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) fights Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Michael Crabtree had unfinished business with Aqib Talib.

A fight broke out between Crabtree and Talib about three minutes into the Raiders-Broncos game. Crabtree gave Talib a hard block and refused to let him go, shoving the Broncos cornerback onto the sidelines, hitting a camera and ending on top of an NFL employee.

Crabtree, who took his helmet off, exchanged punches with Talib, who had his helmet on. Both players were ejected.

Raiders’ guard Gabe Jackson was in the middle of the melee and also ejected for making contact with an official.

Tensions between Talib and Crabtree began brewing during a Week 17 game on Jan. 1, when Talib got in the Raiders receiver’s face, grabbed at him and pulled a gold chain off his neck. Talib again got a hold of Crabtree’s chain and appeared to rip it off during the latest fight.

Crabtree’s long block seemed to be his way of getting revenge from last season’s scuffle. The two foes had a peaceful meeting when the Raiders lost to the Broncos during Week 4 this season.

Fight night at the Coliseum. Aquib Talib and Michael Crabtree start a scuffle. Result: Raiders Crabtree & Gabe Jackson (touching an official) and Broncos Talib have been ejected. #Raiders #Broncos pic.twitter.com/KkZAbRGKyU — Christopher A. Booker (@Bookerc94) November 26, 2017

