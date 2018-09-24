Raiders WR Jordy Nelson finally breaks free in Game 3 loss

Jordy Nelson caught six of eight passes Sunday for 173 yards and a touchdown, a performance that easily outproduced his rest-of-season stats of five passes and 53 yards.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of their NFL game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) tries to break the tackle from Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) during the first half of their NFL game in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jon Gruden recently hinted at the possibility.

On Wednesday, the Raiders coach fielded a question during a news conference about wide receiver Jordy Nelson’s production, or lack thereof. Nelson’s quiet start occurred while a couple teammates each enjoyed a highly productive outing.

Tight end Jared Cook caught nine passes for 180 yards in Week 1.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper had 10 receptions for 116 yards in Week 2.

“Hopefully, Jordy has one this week,” Gruden said.

Right on cue, Nelson caught six of eight passes Sunday for 173 yards and a touchdown during a 28-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The performance easily outproduced his rest-of-season stats, as he entered Hard Rock Stadium with five passes and 53 yards.

In the first quarter, Nelson had catches of 61 and 66 yards along with a 12-yard touchdown..

“He’s a friendly guy to throw to, I’ll just say that,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “Obviously he’s very talented. I love Jordy. I love throwing to him. He had a big game. I wish we could have won, so he could have felt better.”

Lynch’s first comments

Marshawn Lynch on Sunday held his first locker-room interview with Raiders reporters since Week 2 of last season.

He expressed optimism about the team learning to finish games.

“To be honest with you, big dog, I think we’re just a play away, a check away from being probably the most explosive offense in the league,” said Lynch, who has scored a touchdown each game this season. “It comes with time. It comes with preparation. I don’t think we’re going to stop doing that. At any given moment we can click.”

Notable

■ The Raiders had the ball for 31 minutes, 46 seconds in the final three quarters. The Dolphins offensively were at 13 minutes, 14 seconds in that span. Oakland chewed up 8 minutes, 37 seconds of game clock on a 16-play, 58-yard drive in the second quarter. The sequence ended in a field goal. Early in the third, the team capped a 15-play, 72-yard series with a 1-yard touchdown from Lynch. That one consumed 9 minutes, 44 seconds.

■ Right tackle Donald Penn exited early in the second quarter with a concussion. Offensive tackle T.J. Clemmings made his team debut in his place and allowed one sack. Rookie tackle Brandon Parker, a second-round pick, was inactive.

■ Safety Karl Joseph exited in the first half with a leg injury. He did not return.

■ After not appearing on defense in Week 2, cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was busier Sunday. He rotated with Rashaan Melvin and Gareon Conley while continuing to work at gunner on special teams.

■ All three Raiders games have begun the same: lose the coin toss, score on offense and force a three-and-out on defense. They’ve also ended the same: a loss.

■ Wide receiver Seth Roberts was a healthy scratch.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.