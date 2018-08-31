Raiders WR Keon Hatcher thrives in 30-19 win over Seahawks

SEATTLE — Keon Hatcher was wrapped and wrangled, nothing but gravity left to separate his parallel-to-the-ground body with the turf. The Raiders wide receiver clutched the football, his black dreadlocks nearly touching the artificial grass at CenturyLink Field.
He looked down and out.
Maybe not.
No Raiders player, perhaps aside from quarterback EJ Manuel, helped himself more in Thursday night’s exhibition finale than Hatcher, a second-year veteran.
Hatcher looked to be the best player on the field, catching eight of nine passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-19 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
His first score was the stunner. In celebration, running back Marshawn Lynch ran onto the field, drawing a 15-yard penalty for illegally entering play.
Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman attempted to tackle Hatcher, spinning him in his arms; however, Hatcher’s body rolled atop Coleman’s, never being downed.
Hatched popped up and sprinted 34 additional yards for a 49-yard touchdown on third-and-7.
Coleman stood in disbelief. Meanwhile, the Raiders sideline shared Lynch’s elation.
Lynch was dressed in street clothes, one of dozens of key players who were assigned rest during an exhibition that meant nothing for many but everything for those like Hatcher. He is fighting for an opportunity, if not in Oakland than somewhere else in the league.
Surely, he attracted attention.
Each NFL teams must reduce its roster from 90 to 53 players by Saturday’s 1 p.m. deadline. Hatcher entered Thursday expecting to be waived. Should he still be, the likelihood he will clear waivers and join the club’s practice squad — which he occupied for the entirety of 2017 — just shrunk significantly.
Hatcher, 23, recorded five catches for 93 yards and two scores in the first half. That didn’t include the 20 yards he recorded when drawing a pass interference in the second quarter.
Coach Jon Gruden took the evening off from calling plays.
Quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan handled duties in his place.
He and Manuel were rolling for the bulk of the game, as Manuel seemed to solidify his status as Derek Carr’s primary backup for the second straight year.
Manuel went 18-for-22 passing for 255 yards and three touchdowns. His other scores were a 19-yard strike to Hatcher and a 45-yard connection with rookie wide receiver Saeed Blacknall.
Connor Cook found Hatcher for a 45-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
