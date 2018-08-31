Raiders WR Keon Hatcher thrives in 30-19 win over Seahawks

Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher erupted Thursday for eight catches, 123 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-19 exhibiton win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Austin Calitro, right, during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Oakland Raiders quarterback EJ Manuel passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) celebrates with wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) after Hatcher scored a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football preseason game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) runs for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

A fan holds a sign that reads "Pay Earl Thomas!" during an NFL football preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. The Seattle Seahawks' Thomas, who is holding out for a new contract, did not play Thursday. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin, left, and defensive back Dontae Johnson (39) tackle Oakland Raiders wide receiver Saeed Blacknall (80) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Oakland Raiders quarterback EJ Manuel (3) scrambles against Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) breaks free from Seattle Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman (28) and defensive back Delano Hill, left, to score a touchdown after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders players line up on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore, left, eyes the ball after Oakland Raiders defensive back Shareece Wright, right, broke up the pass but was called for pass interference, during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Kelsey Martinez, the Oakland Raiders' strength and conditioning assistant coach, signs autographs before an NFL football preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Seattle Seahawks players watch as Oakland Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) attempts an interception but can't hang on to the ball during the second half of an NFL football preseason game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Seahawks players look on as Oakland Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) attempts an interception but can't hang onto the ball during the second half of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher, right, breaks free from Seattle Seahawks defensive back Mike Tyson, left, to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football preseason game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE — Keon Hatcher was wrapped and wrangled, nothing but gravity left to separate his parallel-to-the-ground body with the turf. The Raiders wide receiver clutched the football, his black dreadlocks nearly touching the artificial grass at CenturyLink Field.

He looked down and out.

Maybe not.

No Raiders player, perhaps aside from quarterback EJ Manuel, helped himself more in Thursday night’s exhibition finale than Hatcher, a second-year veteran.

Hatcher looked to be the best player on the field, catching eight of nine passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-19 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

His first score was the stunner. In celebration, running back Marshawn Lynch ran onto the field, drawing a 15-yard penalty for illegally entering play.

Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman attempted to tackle Hatcher, spinning him in his arms; however, Hatcher’s body rolled atop Coleman’s, never being downed.

Hatched popped up and sprinted 34 additional yards for a 49-yard touchdown on third-and-7.

Coleman stood in disbelief. Meanwhile, the Raiders sideline shared Lynch’s elation.

Lynch was dressed in street clothes, one of dozens of key players who were assigned rest during an exhibition that meant nothing for many but everything for those like Hatcher. He is fighting for an opportunity, if not in Oakland than somewhere else in the league.

Surely, he attracted attention.

Each NFL teams must reduce its roster from 90 to 53 players by Saturday’s 1 p.m. deadline. Hatcher entered Thursday expecting to be waived. Should he still be, the likelihood he will clear waivers and join the club’s practice squad — which he occupied for the entirety of 2017 — just shrunk significantly.

Hatcher, 23, recorded five catches for 93 yards and two scores in the first half. That didn’t include the 20 yards he recorded when drawing a pass interference in the second quarter.

Coach Jon Gruden took the evening off from calling plays.

Quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan handled duties in his place.

He and Manuel were rolling for the bulk of the game, as Manuel seemed to solidify his status as Derek Carr’s primary backup for the second straight year.

Manuel went 18-for-22 passing for 255 yards and three touchdowns. His other scores were a 19-yard strike to Hatcher and a 45-yard connection with rookie wide receiver Saeed Blacknall.

Connor Cook found Hatcher for a 45-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

