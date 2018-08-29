Raiders WR Martavis Bryant misses practice again

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — That’s twice now.

On Aug. 6, the Jon Gruden Jinx struck for the first time. The Raiders coach was asked to comment about Obi Melifonwu’s afternoon at training camp. The 2017 second-round pick was elevated to first-team reps as one of four safeties healthy enough to practice.

“We’re happy to see him healthy, No. 1,” Gruden said. “To be out there getting a lot of reps, No. 2.”

Melifonwu missed the remainder of camp with an undisclosed lower-body ailment. Recently, he was waived, and after going unclaimed, placed on injured reserve.

The jinx returned this week.

Gruden was asked Monday how wide receiver Martavis Bryant has progressed in recent weeks. His response led to how Bryant “has been on the practice field the last four or five days, which is good news.” Naturally, that streak ended. Bryant was among the players absent from Tuesday’s session.

No specific reason was made available. Gruden did not address reporters Tuesday.

Running back Marshawn Lynch, cornerback Nick Nelson, cornerback Dexter McDonald, running back DeAndre Washington (knee), fullback Ryan Yuracheck and kicker Eddy Pineiro (groin) also did not practice.

Cornerback Shareece Wright notably returned from a hamstring ailment, as he hopes to make one final push for a 53-man roster spot. His odds grew longer following last week’s signing of cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

Gruden has dubbed Bryant “White Tiger” for his inconsistent attendance. He’s missed multiple practices this offseason to illness.

Good choice

Fadol Brown had a decision to make in January.

He could sign a reserve/future contract with the Raiders or, irked over spending all of 2017 on the practice squad, continue his NFL career elsewhere. He consulted his agent Joseph Clayborne before finalizing his decision.

”He just told me to trust the process,” said Brown, who recorded 1½ sacks and five pressures last Friday against the Green Bay Packers. “I decided to stay. I signed a contract, came back and gave the new coaching staff a chance. It’s been one of the best things I’ve done so far.”

Brown has built a strong case for the 53-man roster. Should he make the team Saturday, it could require a surprise cut on a deep defensive line.

