Raiders/NFL

Raiders WR Martavis Bryant suspended indefinitely by NFL

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2018 - 1:28 pm
 
Updated December 14, 2018 - 1:37 pm

The NFL suspended Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant indefinitely on Friday following the conclusion of a monthslong appeal process.

The Raiders anticipated the outcome since June. It arrives with Bryant on injured reserve for a knee ailment.

Said an NFL spokesperson in a statement: “Effective immediately, Martavis Bryant has been returned to the Reserve/Commissioner Suspended list indefinitely for violating the terms of his April 2017 conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.”

Bryant missed the entire 2016 season following repeated violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Oakland acquired him in April from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2018 third-round pick.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

