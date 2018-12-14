Raiders WR Martavis Bryant suspended indefinitely by NFL

The NFL suspended Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant indefinitely on Friday following the conclusion of a monthslong appeal process.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) runs against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Emanuel during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) runs past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Emanuel (51) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) runs with the football during the first half of their NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The NFL suspended Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant indefinitely on Friday following the conclusion of a monthslong appeal process.

The Raiders anticipated the outcome since June. It arrives with Bryant on injured reserve for a knee ailment.

Said an NFL spokesperson in a statement: “Effective immediately, Martavis Bryant has been returned to the Reserve/Commissioner Suspended list indefinitely for violating the terms of his April 2017 conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.”

Raiders WR Martavis Bryant has been suspended indefinitely by NFL. He lost his appeal. Club feared outcome for months. It arrives with Bryant on injured reserve for knee ailment. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 14, 2018

Bryant missed the entire 2016 season following repeated violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Oakland acquired him in April from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2018 third-round pick.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.