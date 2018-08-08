3 takeaways from Day 11 of Raiders training camp

A fight Wednesday was center-guard Jon Feliciano’s first of camp. He was due.

Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (76) jogs off the field during a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

NAPA, Calif. — Three takeaways from Day 11 of Raiders training camp:

Who else?

Jon Feliciano started it.

And that’s about right.

If Las Vegas issued odds for which Raiders player would have instigated a dust-up during a joint practice, Feliciano would have been the favorite. So it was no shock Wednesday when the veteran center-guard, regarded for toughness and physicality, triggered a sideline-clearing skirmish during a 9-on-7 period against the Detroit Lions.

In other words, he was due.

Brawls are known to occur in joint practices. Wednesday’s spat does not qualify, given it dissolved fairly quickly.

After one play, Feliciano chirped with defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson. On the next, Feliciano sprinted to the second level and roughed up linebacker Jarrad Davis, the Raiders lineman’s contact a tick above typical for the practice period. Defensive end Anthony Zettel took offense and charged Feliciano. Others converged, prompting approval from about 1,000 season-ticket holders who were in attendance. They chanted “Raaaiders!” while players pushed and shouted.

Cast-offs

Erik Harris returned to practice Tuesday wearing a white cast over a finger fracture he had surgically repaired last Friday.

On Wednesday, it was Tevin Mitchel’s turn.

The Raiders defensive back returned to practice sporting a black cast over a finger he dislocated last week, a source said. It did not require surgery. The two safeties look to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster. Harris appears in better standing; coach Jon Gruden has praised his work for months.

Cooking

Connor Cook was turnover prone in the spring, a bad interception seemingly a daily occurrence.

He looks more comfortable in the summer.

The Raiders bounced back from a rough Tuesday to outperform the Lions on Wednesday. Cook’s performance was a core part of that. The quarterback led the second-team offense with efficiency, including a pair of long touchdowns to wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

“He’s made great strides,” Gruden said. “Since he stepped foot here in Napa, he hasn’t turned the ball over. He’s made good decisions. He audibled two or three times today to big plays. He’s thrown the ball short, medium and deep accurately, and he’s showing real good command. This will be a real good test for him Friday night. He’ll get a good amount of playing time.”

Quarterback Derek Carr is not expected to appear in the exhibition opener.

