3 takeaways from Day 12 of Raiders training camp

The Raiders are looking for a more impactful season from their roster’s young players. They took a step forward Monday.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) does push ups on his knuckles after missing a catch at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders' Arden Key walks on the field during NFL football practice in Napa, Calif., Saturday, July 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Oakland Raiders rookie tackle Brandon Parker (75) stretches during the NFL football team's minicamp Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley during NFL football practice in Napa, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

NAPA, Calif. — Three takeaways from Day 12 of Raiders training camp.

Thirds return

The Raiders are looking for a more impactful season from their roster’s youth.

They took a step forward Monday.

Along with 2017 first-round pick Gareon Conley, both teams’ rookie third-round choices participated in practice. Offensive tackle Brandon Parker and defensive end Arden Key were eased into action. Barring a setback, each is expected to make his NFL debut in Saturday’s road exhibition versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Parker worked at reserve left tackle Monday. He missed the past seven practices with an ankle injury. Key missed one to an ankle sprain.

Neither played Friday against the Detroit Lions.

Nelson steady

The final week of training camp resembles the first for wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

Nelson, 33, has not slowed down here in Napa. He separated from cornerback Rashaan Melvin on a deep touchdown. Quarterback Derek Carr play-action faked to rookie running back Chris Warren before hitting the former Green Bay Packers standout in stride.

Nelson played only five offensive snaps Saturday. He and the starters are expected to see increased work this weekend.

Quieter audience

Monday’s practice featured a noticeable volume adjustment.

The Raiders typically practice with more than 1,000 season-ticket holders in attendance. This time, only a smattering of spectators were invited. The crowd was dialed down on the same week students at the neighboring Redwood Middle School begin their school year.

Classes start Wednesday, a day before the Raiders conclude camp.

The school occupies the fields most months of the year.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.