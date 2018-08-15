3 takeaways from Day 13 of Raiders training camp

Eddy Pinerio seems to strength his stranglehold on the Raiders’ kicker job by the day.

Oakland Raiders kicker Eddy Pineiro (9) celebrates with Paul Butler (84) and Johnny Townsend after kicking a field goal against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

NAPA, Calif. — Three takeaways from Day 13 of Raiders training camp:

Pineiro tightens hold

Eddy Pineiro already was believed to have a stranglehold on the Raiders’ kicker job.

By the day, he seems to fortify it.

The undrafted rookie converted five of six field goals Monday, including a long of 50 yards, during the team’s daily set. That rate was more impressive given he kicked all toward the team’s skinny goal posts. He converted both chances later in practice when the Raiders competed in simulated game scenarios.

Last Friday, Pineiro made all three field goals in his exhibition debut against the Detroit Lions.

His longest attempts, from 45 and 48 yards, were placed on the dirt infield of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The team shares the facility with the Oakland A’s.

Mike Nugent, 36, was signed this month to serve as a mentor and right-footed competition. He did not appear in the Detroit game. Pineiro entered camp competing with Georgio Tavecchio, whom the Raiders waived when signing Nugent.

Getting recognized

Toward the end of practice, coach Jon Gruden gathered his team at midfield.

He recognized that safety Reggie Nelson on Monday was named an inductee into the Florida Gators Hall of Fame. Teammates cheered for him and broke a huddle to “Reggie Nelson” in his honor. Nelson is one of four ex-Gators on the Raiders’ roster. Pineiro, rookie punter Johnny Townsend and tackle David Sharpe are the others.

Comfortable Lamur

Emmanuel Lamur has a history in coordinator Paul Guenther’s defense.

On plays like the one Tuesday, it’s apparent.

The Raiders linebacker continues to show comfort within the scheme, this time intercepting No. 2 quarterback Connor Cook in an 11-on-11 session. One week earlier, he picked off Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in a 7-on-7 period during a joint practice between the teams.

Lamur spent 2012 to 2015 with the Cincinnati Bengals under Guenther. He played for the Minnesota Vikings the past two years under former longtime Bengals coordinator Mike Zimmer.

