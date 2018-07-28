Raiders

3 takeaways from Day 2 of Raiders training camp

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2018 - 4:22 pm
 

NAPA, Calif. — Three takeaways from Day Two of Raiders training camp.

Pineiro starts fast

Much of the ongoing competition between kickers Giorgio Tavecchio and Eddy Pineiro won’t begin until the Raiders’ first exhibition Aug. 10 versus the Detroit Lions.

Still, the rookie Pineiro scored some points Saturday.

A day after Tavecchio missed three of six attempts, all three of which were wide right, Pineiro was more efficient. Tavecchio is expected to have a chance to respond Sunday when the Raiders practice in pads for the first time in training camp.

As with Tavecchio, Pinerio had six tries from progressively deep range. His conversion total is unclear because two officials did not arrive to judge until Pineiro’s third attempt. Still, he made all four kicks from the most distant ranges. And it seemed from the media area’s albeit tight angle that at least one of his first tries were good.

Penn a resource

Even while hurt, Donald Penn is helping.

The veteran Raiders left tackle stood Friday on the practice field of Memorial Stadium, watching as rookie Kolton Miller completed a blocking drill. Penn had a quick word for Miller while he passed. The first-round pick nodded. It appeared to be the latest example of an offseason trend.

While Penn, 35, rehabs from December foot surgery for a Lisfranc fracture, he has provided Miller pointers. This comes while knowing that Miller one day will replace him in the starting lineup, perhaps by Week 1.

“That happened a lot in the spring,” Miller said Friday of Penn helping. “I’d be in the back, and he’d tell me, ‘You could be doing do this, setting back.’ He has a lot of tips for me, especially with him being as experienced as he is.”

Fan fun

Almost 6,000 season-ticket holders attended Saturday’s practice.

Coach Jon Gruden decided to engage them.

Late in the morning session, he sent his team onto the field, the ball placed at the offense’s 1-yard line. Quarterbacks Derek Carr and E.J. Manuel on two successive snaps rolled right and fired a deep pass into the bleachers.

On the second one, Raiders players and coaches tried to stifle their laughter as a man sprawled for the football. His landing was not soft.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

